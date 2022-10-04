The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (http://www.NextEinstein.org/) is pleased to announce its partnership with QINTESS after a signing of a memorandum of agreement to collaboratively spur digital transformation for global clients, facilitate and support the development of innovative solutions in Africa and beyond leveraging Web3.

Among other things, AIMS and QINTESS will establish an AIMS-QINTESS Exchange Programme. Additionally, both institutions will work together to promote employability and transatlantic networking opportunities for young Africans while serving a large portfolio of global clients. QINTESS will be able to recruit from a large pool of AIMS graduates for employment opportunities available at QINTESS globally. Through this partnership, AIMS and QINTESS will leverage each other’s experience and expertise to solve problems, innovate, and advance projects that are of mutual benefit and power the digital transformation agenda.

“I am thrilled for our partnership with QINTESS and look forward to many innovative solutions we will create together and how this partnership will further advance technology in Africa. Especially, I feel happy for the employment opportunities this partnership will bring to our students and alumni.” – Lydie Hakizimana, AIMS CEO.

“As a business, we care about relationships such as this. It allows for us to learn from the experience of pioneers like AIMS with a pan-African footprint and affords us the opportunity to grow alongside each other. We believe through this partnership, we shall build capacity, tackle complex challenges together and solve problems that will enable the growth within the transatlantic region.” – Nana Baffour, CEO, Chairman and Chief Cultural Officer, QINTESS

About AIMS:

The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences is a pan-African Network of Centers of Excellence that offers quality postgraduate training, research and public engagement in mathematical sciences with a vision to lead the transformation of Africa through innovative scientific training, technical advances, and breakthrough discoveries, which benefit society as a whole; and a mission to enable Africa’s brightest students to flourish as independent thinkers, problem solvers and innovators capable of propelling Africa’s future scientific, educational and economic self-sufficiency. www.NextEinstein.org.

About Qintess:

Qintess, with US operations in Charlotte and headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil brings together expertise with regard to strategy, innovation, design and technology to position itself as a leader in digital transformation. The company specializes in the design and building of new technology platforms and/or integrating and optimizing old systems and platforms enabling its clients benefit from continuously evolving technology around experience management, automation and data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and decision science. The company’s actions are informed by ESG best practices, operating with a genuine concern for its people as well as the communities it engages with. Qintess operates in Brazil, Chile, Columbia, EMEA and US through 17 offices. The company has approximately 3,300 employees of which over 2,700 are technical talent- engineers, software developers, data scientists and infrastructure and cloud specialists. To learn more, visit: https://Qintess.com/en