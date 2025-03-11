European Union External Action: The Diplomatic Service of the European Union


The European Union reiterates its commitment to the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan and the sovereignty of the Sudanese people. 

Plans for parallel ‘government’ by the Rapid Support Forces risk the partition of the country and jeopardise the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive Sudanese-owned process that leads to the restoration of civilian rule. 

The European Union calls upon the parties to the conflict to end the harassment of civil society representatives and to refrain from restricting civic space. The EU’s framework for restrictive measures on Sudan targets people or entities undermining efforts to resume the political transition in the country.

