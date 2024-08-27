The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expresses its deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Libya resulting from unilateral decisions. The Mission believes that continuing with unilateral actions will come at a high cost for the Libyan people to resolve the protracted crisis, and risks precipitating the country's financial and economic collapse.

In line with its mandate under Security Council Resolution 2702 (2023), particularly with regard to conflict prevention, UNSMIL is convening an emergency meeting for all parties involved in the Central Bank of Libya crisis in order to reach a consensus based on political agreements, applicable laws, and the principle of the Central Bank's independence, as well as ensuring the continuity of public services. UNSMIL further calls for the following urgent steps:

Suspending all unilateral decisions related to the Central Bank of Libya,

Immediately lifting force majeure on oil fields and refraining from using the country's primary revenue source for political ends,

Halting any escalation and refraining from the use of force to achieve political objectives or factional interests,

Guaranteeing the safety of Central Bank employees and protecting them from threats and arbitrary arrest.

UNSMIL stresses that resolving this emerging crisis is an urgent necessity to create a conducive environment for an inclusive political process, under the auspices of the UN and with the support of the international community. This process will aim to put Libya back on the path to national elections - including through agreeing on a unified government - to end the eroded institutional legitimacy and divisions plaguing the country.