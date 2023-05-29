The Secretary-General strongly condemns the recent attack against the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) base, staffed by Ugandan peacekeepers, in Buulo Mareer, Lower Shabelle, Somalia.
The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed as well as to the Government and people of Uganda. He wishes a speedy and full recovery to the injured.
The Secretary-General pays tribute to all ATMIS troops and expresses his appreciation for their service in support of peace and stability in Somalia.
The Secretary-General reiterates his call for international support to ATMIS and the Somalia security forces in their fight against violent extremism.