The Ministry of Petroleum of the Republic of South Sudan (https://MOP.Gov.SS) announces that it has decided not to renew the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) held by Oranto Petroleum for Block B3.

This decision follows a comprehensive review of Oranto’s performance under the EPSA over the six-year contractual period. The review found that Oranto did not meet key work program obligations, including the completion of required seismic surveys and the drilling commitments stipulated in the agreement.

In addition, Oranto failed to fulfill its financial obligations to the Government of South Sudan and related project commitments, as provided for under the EPSA framework.

In line with the Government’s policy of ensuring responsible resource development and attracting credible, technically capable investors, the Ministry has therefore concluded that the non-renewal of the Block B3 license is in the best interest of the country.

Block B3 is now open for new applications, and the Ministry of Petroleum welcomes interest from serious and qualified international and regional oil and gas companies committed to timely exploration, compliance with contractual obligations, and long-term partnership with the Republic of South Sudan.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the sustainable development of South Sudan’s petroleum sector.

For further information:

Ministry of Petroleum, Republic of South Sudan