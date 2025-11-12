Non-profit organization the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Senegal will host a dedicated pre-conference workshop as part of this year’s edition of the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition. Taking place on December 8 in Dakar, the session will bring together industry professionals, government representatives and investors to explore local content opportunities, gas field management challenges and strategies for production optimization in Senegal’s rapidly growing energy sector.

Established in December 2024, SPE Senegal is the local chapter of the global Society of Petroleum Engineers. It supports professionals and students across the energy sector and aims to enhance technical expertise and capacity building in Senegal, a country that has emerged as a new oil and gas producer.

Senegal’s oil sector has seen accelerated development following first oil (https://apo-opa.co/3LFaaqg) from the $5 billion Sangomar Phase 1 project, operated by Woodside Energy in partnership with state-owned Petrosen. Since starting operations in June last year, production from the project has ramped to over 94% capacity, delivering early reserves additions of more than 31 million barrels of oil equivalent. Meanwhile, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (https://apo-opa.co/3Lz2sOx) gas project achieved first gas in December 2024, with commercial operations commencing in June 2025. The joint venture, led by bp, Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and Mauritania’s SMH, is designed to produce 2.5 million tons of LNG annually in its first phase, consolidating Senegal’s position as a regional energy hub.

At the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 workshop, SPE Senegal will guide participants through three key areas: local content opportunities in gas infrastructure, gas field management challenges and development strategies for production optimization. Local content opportunities will include gas-to-power projects, floating LNG support services, pipeline network development, and logistics and supply chain management. These initiatives align with Senegal’s 2021 Local Content Law, which encourages the use of national goods, services and labor across the energy sector.

The session will also address technical and commercial challenges, including infrastructure gaps, deepwater field complexity, market volatility and balancing LNG exports with domestic energy needs. SPE Senegal is set to showcase strategies to enhance production efficiency through digitalization, capacity building and governance transparency, while also highlighting environmental, social and governance priorities.

The workshop offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to engage with Senegal’s emerging energy sector and gain insights into optimizing local participation and long-term project value. As the country ramps up its oil and gas output, the session underscores the critical role of technical expertise, collaboration and strategic planning in unlocking sustainable growth.

“SPE Senegal’s workshop at this year’s conference exemplifies the country’s commitment to fostering knowledge-sharing and technical excellence in the MSGBC region. Attendees will undoubtedly gain valuable perspectives on local content opportunities, production optimization and effective strategies for managing Senegal’s emerging gas and oil fields,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.