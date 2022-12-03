President Wavel Ramkalawan and the First Lady, Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan attended the official launching of Liam’s Rainbow Foundation, which took place at the National Theatre, Mont Fleuri yesterday evening. To note, Mrs. Ramkalawan is the Patron of Liam’s Rainbow Foundation.

The President graced the ceremony with an opening prayer to start the narrative and gospel show in Liam’s honour.

Liam Ramgasamy passed away in August 2022 from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare brain tumour that develops in the brainstem, affecting the nervous system. Following his passing, his parents, Mr. Billy and Mrs. Erica Ramgasamy have set up a foundation in his honour with a vision to help other child patients who are undergoing hospital and medical treatments as well as their families.

The event was marked with a narrative and gospel show where the audiences listened to the testimony of Liam’s mother as she traced back the journey before he was diagnosed with DIPG, the treatments, the setbacks, the good moments until he passed away in August. In between the testimony, gospels songs by Angels Choir, Independent Choir, Jones Camille, Valda Pool, Jean Ali, and other singers filled the theatre.

There was also a digital presentation of Liam’s Rainbow Foundation Playhouse project, in which Mr. Ramgasamy explained that it will be constructed next to the paediatric ward at the Seychelles Hospital. There was also a presentation of Liam’s painting by his art teacher, Ms. Jane Stravens. This was followed by an auction of Liam’s unique and special painting as part of the fundraising activity for the Playhouse project.

Also present at the official launching of the Liam’s Rainbow Foundation were the Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Afif, Mrs. Stella Afif, Ministers, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Roger Mancienne, the Chief Justice, Justice Rony Govinden, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Anthony Fernando, member of the diplomatic corps of Seychelles, Members of the National Assembly of Seychelles, families, and friends of the Ramgasamy family among other distinguished guests.