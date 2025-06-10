President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, officiated the swearing-in ceremony of Mrs. Marie Bernadette J R Furneau as the new Electoral Commissioner of Seychelles.

Mrs. Furneau replaces Mrs. Wendy Didon, who is now the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission appointed March 2025. During the ceremony, Mrs. Furneau solemnly took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of Seychelles, as well as the Official oath, before receiving her official certificate of appointment from President Ramkalawan.

Bringing over four decades of distinguished service spanning both public administration and private sector leadership, Mrs. Furneau’s career commenced in 1980 with the Department of Administration. She progressed through various roles to the position of Higher Executive Officer before holding senior appointments within the President’s Office from 1986 to 1993.

Between 1993 and 2005, she served as Director General of Administration at the Ministry of Tourism and Transport, where she oversaw key infrastructure projects including Independence House and the International Conference Centre of Seychelles. Subsequently, Mrs. Furneau held executive roles at the Seychelles Tourism Board (2005–2007), Cable&Wireless (2007–2011), Seychelles Savings Bank (2011), and most recently as Facilities and Services Manager at Seychelles Breweries Ltd (2013–2018).

Mrs. Furneau holds professional qualifications in Financial Administration, Public Accounts and Audit, and Accounting and Management from reputable institutions in Australia and the United Kingdom. Beyond her professional career, she has contributed actively to community service, notably as former treasurer of the Cancer Concern Association and member of the Sacred Heart Parish Economic Committee.

Her appointment is expected to further strengthen the Electoral Commission, bringing extensive expertise in strategic planning, budget oversight, and organisational leadership.

The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Principal Minister Mr. Jean-Francois Ferrari, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Gervais Henrie, Commissioner of Police Mr. Ted Barbe, Director of the SIS Mr. Benedict Hoareau, Secretary of State for Cabinet Affairs Ms. Margaret Moumou, as well as the Chairperson and Members of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, Members of the Electoral Commission, and other distinguished guests.