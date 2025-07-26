The Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs hosted its Annual Long Service Award Ceremony on Friday evening at the Savoy Resort and Spa, recognising the dedication and enduring service of its employees.

The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, attended the event as Guests of Honour, joining ministry officials and staff in celebrating the invaluable contributions of long-serving public servants to community development and local governance.

The evening’s proceedings honoured 17 exemplary public servants, each recognised for their unwavering dedication to national development through years of steadfast service. The awardees marked significant career milestones, ranging from five to thirty-five years of distinguished service within the public sector.

The ceremony's pinnacle moment witnessed Mrs. Maryse Mederic, Records Officer in the Registry Section, receiving special recognition for her extraordinary thirty-five years of dedicated service to the Seychelles Government. She was presented with a ceremonial shield by President Ramkalawan, a commemorative floral arrangement by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, a certificate of appreciation by the Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs Mrs. Rose-Marie Hoareau, and monetary awards by Chief Secretary Mrs. Shella Mohideen.

The ceremony also recognized employees across multiple service categories, presenting certificates, commemorative shields, and monetary awards to deserving recipients. Notable recipients included:

Five-year service recognition: Michael Mwaura (Facilities Officer) and Marie-Yvonne Payet (Personal Assistant to the Minister)

Fifteen-year honorees: Sabrina Simeon, Fatima Marie, Merina Boniface, Samia Vinda, and Claudette Harrison, representing various district offices

Twenty-year distinction: Antonia Cherry (Human Resources and Budget Management Officer)

Twenty-five-year veterans: Kathleen Juliette, Marie-Antoine Radegonde, Virginie Micock, Jones Mangroo, and Nicole Agricole

Thirty-year exemplars: Shirley Mussard and Marianna Adam

"The ceremony of long service awards is not just a moment of recognizing our employees; rather, it is a moment of reflection, a moment of gratitude, and a moment to evaluate the journey as a team," remarked Minister Rose-Marie Hoareau during her address. Minister Hoareau seized the opportunity to thank the workforce that has been the driving force behind the success of the Ministry's mission, commending their unwavering dedication. She expressed gratitude for all they have managed to accomplish as a team and extended her best wishes for their continued service.

The Ministry also celebrated three employees who successfully completed advanced professional development programs. Mrs. Elsia Maria received recognition for completing the Advanced Strategic Public Relations

Management course, while Mrs. Gina Cesar and Ms. Antonia Cherry were honoured for their participation in the prestigious ITEC Programme "Innovative Leadership for Organizational Growth and Excellence" in India.



The evening's entertainment exclusively featured musical performances by Ministry personnel and guest artists, demonstrating the organization's diverse talents and collaborative spirit.



The Long Service Award Ceremony underscores the Ministry's commitment to recognizing excellence while reinforcing the fundamental importance of sustained public service in nation-building.