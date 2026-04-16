The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video

Beneath the waves of East Africa, vibrant coral reefs tell a story of both beauty and vulnerability. With reefs around the world disappearing at an alarming rate, Canon Central and East Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com) is stepping in, expanding its Coral Conservation initiative and bringing this effort to life in a compelling new video. More than documentation, the video highlights a mission: harnessing imaging technology to shine a light on fragile ecosystems, rally communities, and turn awareness into tangible conservation impact, one frame at a time.

In collaboration with Kenya’s Oceans Alive Foundation, the East Africa project focuses on coral reef restoration, environmental monitoring, and community-led conservation efforts along Kenya’s coastline. Leveraging advanced imaging technologies, Canon supports the documentation of reef health, enhances scientific research, and fuels education and awareness efforts that empower local communities to safeguard their marine environments.

Through this initiative, Canon demonstrates the powerful impact of imaging technology, partnerships, and visual storytelling in supporting practical environmental outcomes. By making the unseen visible, Canon is reinforcing its long-term commitment to responsible innovation, sustainability, and community engagement across Africa.

Read the full Press Release: http://apo-opa.co/3ObiW13

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (http://apo-opa.co/41yzdQJ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com