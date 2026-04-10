There is also a shift in tone. Africa is no longer speaking about these issues from the margins. It is becoming more confident in setting its own agenda, pushing for fairness in global tax systems and taking deliberate steps to protect its resources. This growing confidence is evident in the way regional bodies, including the African Union, are engaging with member states and international partners. Nigeria’s role in this moment reflects that broader change, as it positions itself not just as a participant, but as a convening force. Another important dimension is political will. Technical reforms, no matter how well designed, cannot succeed without sustained commitment from leadership. What is becoming clearer is that more governments are beginning to recognise the urgency of the situation. The cost of inaction is simply too high. By prioritising revenue mobilisation and tackling illicit flows, countries are not just addressing immediate fiscal pressures, they are laying the groundwork for long-term economic resilience. In the end, the conversation comes back to something basic. If African countries can raise and manage their own resources more effectively, they reduce their dependence and expand their choices. They are better positioned to invest in their people, respond to economic shocks and pursue development strategies that align with their own priorities. That is what makes this moment important. It is not just about plugging leakages. It is about building systems that can carry the weight of the continent’s ambitions.

The Abuja meeting may not solve everything overnight, but it points firmly in the right direction. It reflects a growing consensus that cooperation, coordination and consistency are essential if Africa is to turn the tide on illicit financial flows. With steady leadership, practical reforms and genuine collaboration, there is a real opportunity to keep more of the continent’s wealth within its borders. For Nigeria, and for Africa as a whole, that opportunity is one worth pursuing with urgency and resolve. The stakes are high, but so too is the potential. If the current momentum is sustained, the narrative could gradually shift from one of loss and limitation to one of control, capacity and shared prosperity.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

