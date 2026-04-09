The recent Liaison Agreement between the STS Association and the DLMS User Association marks a pivotal step in the evolution of interoperable, secure and future-ready metering systems. By aligning STS token technology with the widely adopted DLMS/COSEM framework, this collaboration is set to bridge the gap between legacy infrastructure and next-generation smart metering. The partnership reflects a shared vision to enhance interoperability, strengthen smart prepayment integration, and unlock greater value across the global metering ecosystem.

STS Association, in partnership with ESI Africa (part of VUKA Group), and DLMS User Association, is hosting a free webinar on this topic:

Securing the bridge between legacy and smart

Thursday, 7 May 2026 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Register: https://apo-opa.co/4cfEUb5

What you will learn

Industry experts will unpack how this strategic alignment enables seamless integration between your trusted prepayment systems and advanced data exchange protocols. Attendees will gain insight into:

How STS tokens can be securely transported using DLMS/COSEM

The role of Generic Companion Profiles in enabling interoperability

How coordinated roadmaps will shape the future of token technology and smart metering

The expanding application of these standards beyond electricity into water, gas and time metering

Practical benefits for utilities, manufacturers and system integrators navigating the transition from legacy to smart environments

Introducing the Panel

Lance Hawkins-Dady – STSA Board Chairman

Franco Pucci – STSA Technical Consultant

Don Taylor – STSA Independent Director

Sergio Lazzarotto – DLMS User Association, President

Join STS Association and ESI Africa to explore how this landmark collaboration is securing the bridge between legacy systems and smart innovation. Discover how aligned standards can simplify integration, enhance security and future-proof your metering strategy.

Register now: https://apo-opa.co/4cfEUb5

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa is Africa’s trusted power, energy, water and utility multimedia platform, delivering technical developments and industry analysis in print and digital formats since 1996. The platform connects readers and solution providers across Africa’s energy and utility transformation. www.ESI-Africa.com

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa’s energy, mining, mobility, green economy and retail sectors through events, content and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa. www.WeAreVuka.com