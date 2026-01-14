Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of Guinea Mamady Doumbouya, pertaining to enhancing bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Qatar Thierno Abdoulaye Sow. 

