President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, hosted a prestigious ceremony at State House Friday morning to honour Seychelles’ highest achievers in the 2024 Cambridge IGCSE and A-Level examinations.

The event marked a departure from conventional recognition ceremonies by placing special emphasis on the vital role of parental and familial support in students’ academic success. Surrounded by proud parents and educators, the ceremony celebrated not only academic excellence but also the collective effort behind each student’s achievement.

In his address, President Ramkalawan commended the honourees for their unwavering dedication, perseverance, and discipline. He acknowledged the essential support of parents, teachers, and school leaders throughout the students’ educational journey and urged the young scholars to act as ambassadors of excellence and agents of national progress.

"You are a beacon of light for the generations and show that there is a better way," President Ramkalawan told the assembled students. "Your effort, your perseverance, your discipline – all these were required for you to achieve such good grades. You are giving us hope today that Seychelles can produce good education at this level."

The recognised students distinguished themselves among more than 200,000 candidates from over 130 countries who sit for Cambridge examinations annually. Their accomplishments not only underscore national excellence but also reflect Seychelles' presence on the global academic stage.

Among the standout performances were Laurent Joseph and Shaun Leste, who jointly secured first place globally in their respective subjects. Ellie Mondon, Jayabalaji Gunasekan, and Lia Frichot also earned joint eighth place worldwide in areas including English as a Second Language, Computer Science, Environmental Management, and French as a Foreign Language.

President Ramkalawan further announced a subsequent national recognition ceremony scheduled for July 2025, aimed at honouring a broader cohort of high-performing students across Seychelles.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates of recognition, applauding the students' exceptional achievements.

In attendance were Minister for Education Dr. Justin Valentin, Principal Secretary Merna Eulentin, Director General of the Assessment Division Arnold Chang Pen Tive, Director of the School of Advanced Level Studies Elaine Larue, Director of the Seychelles Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture Maryanne Marie, Executive Head of International School Seychelles Elodie Vallantine, Principal of Independent School Andy Esparon, and Head Teacher of Praslin Secondary Ian Collie, along with invited guests.