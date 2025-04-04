His Excellency President Wavel Ramkalawan this morning welcomed the delegation from the Conservatoire School of Dance to State House, in recognition of their outstanding achievements at the esteemed World Artistic Dance Federation (WADF) competition held recently in Moscow, Russia.

The delegation, comprising seven accomplished dancers, three certified judges, and an official representative, returned to Seychelles with an impressive collection of accolades that have significantly bolstered the nation’s cultural and artistic profile on the international stage.

President Ramkalawan expressed deep admiration for the delegation’s discipline, exceptional artistry, and unwavering commitment to showcasing the spirit of Seychelles abroad. In an engaging exchange, the team shared insights into their preparation and performance experience in Moscow.

"These extraordinary achievements exemplify the remarkable artistic prowess that flourishes within our sovereign island nation," President Ramkalawan declared. "This international recognition not only enhances Seychelles' cultural prominence worldwide but also serves as a profound inspiration for our youth to aspire toward excellence in artistic expression."

The Seychellois team earned high honours at the WADF competition, including gold medals in the Couple Dance Masters, Afro Dance, and Dancehall categories, along with a silver finish in Contemporary Dance – a testament to their versatility and excellence across multiple disciplines.

The celebratory ceremony concluded with spirited live performances by the dancers, which were met with enthusiastic applause. As a gesture of national pride and appreciation, President Ramkalawan presented the delegation with commemorative national flags.

This landmark occasion reaffirms the government’s unwavering commitment to promoting and celebrating artistic achievement as a vital pillar of Seychelles' national identity.

In attendance at the ceremony were Mr. David Andre, Secretary-General of the Seychelles National Institute for Culture; Ms. Cecile Kalebi, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Culture; Ms. Barbara Eugenie, Director of Public Relations, Marketing and Communication for the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts; Ms. Daniella Rose, Senior Dance Instructor and International Judge at the WADF Artistic Grand Prix Russia; and Ms. Deborah Fanchette, Director SNYC and International Judge at the same event.