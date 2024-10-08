The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa


On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the Government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following a boating tragedy on Lake Kivu.

It is estimated that 80 people have lost their lives and authorities are searching for close to 200 people who were on board a vessel which sank close to shore on Lake Kivu on Thursday, 2 October 2024.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with the families of the deceased passengers and of passengers who have yet to be accounted for.

President Ramaphosa wishes survivors a speedy recovery and wishes rescue and recovery crews well in the grim duty they are performing in the service of the Congolese people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.