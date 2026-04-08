Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), the leading platform for pan-African trade and investment, is pleased to announce that H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, will serve as Guest of Honour and deliver the keynote address at The Africa Debate 2026, taking place on Wednesday, 3 June at the historic Guildhall in the City of London.

The announcement coincides with the launch of a strategic partnership between Invest Africa and the Ghana High Commission London, including the Ghana Investment Summit.

Now in its 12th year, The Africa Debate is the UK’s foremost platform for high-level dialogue on Africa’s economic future. The 2026 theme, “Redefining Partnership: Navigating a World in Transition” explores what shifts in the global order and new economic and geopolitical realities mean for African economies and their international partners. Against a backdrop of uncertainty in the global economy, The Africa Debate will spotlight opportunities to accelerate investment, unlock growth, and strengthen development outcomes through a new era of collaboration.

H.E President Mahama’s keynote will follow opening remarks by the UK Government and will set the tone for a day of substantive discussion focused on regional leadership and strengthening partnerships in key sectoral areas. As a recognised leader in sustainability and innovation, Ghana’s voice will be central to this year’s agenda.

Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa, commented: “We are honoured to welcome H.E President Mahama to The Africa Debate 2026 at a moment of real momentum in Ghana’s investment story. His leadership on green growth, regional integration, financial services and digital economy has positioned Ghana as one of the continent’s most forward-looking and investable economies. We are also proud to partner with the Ghana High Commission in London, under the leadership of H.E. Sabah Zita Benson, the High Commission is an important representative of Ghana’s economic opportunities here in the United Kingdom.”

H.E. Sabah Zita Benson, High Commissioner, Ghana High Commission London, added: “I am proud to represent a Ghana that is confident, forward-looking, and ready to lead in shaping the future of Africa–UK relations. It is a distinct honour to host H.E. John Dramani Mahama at The Africa Debate 2026, as we move beyond dialogue to decisive action, mobilising investment, strengthening partnerships, and delivering real impact. Ghana stands ready to work with committed partners to unlock opportunities, drive innovation, and secure a more resilient and prosperous future for our people.”

The Africa Debate 2026 will feature presidential and ministerial keynotes, high-level plenaries, and curated side events convening 800+ senior stakeholders from government, finance, and industry. Sessions will examine how Africa can redefine partnerships — through finance, digitalisation, agribusiness and energy security — to drive resilient and sustainable growth.

Media Contact:

Invest Africa

Email fiona.hannig@investafrica.com

About The Africa Debate:

The Africa Debate is London’s premier investment forum dedicated to shaping the future of African trade, investment, and economic transformation. Now in its 12th year, the event serves as a critical platform for global businesses, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders to engage in high-level discussions on Africa’s evolving role in the global economy. Website: https://TheAfricaDebate.com

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business and investment platform, that drives trade and investment across the continent. With over seventy years’ experience in Africa, we provide our network with trusted market insights, tailored business support, and platforms for meaningful engagement. Our network includes more than 400 multinational corporations, investors, policy makers, and entrepreneurs, united by a shared commitment to building sustainable opportunity across Africa. Website: www.InvestAfrica.com