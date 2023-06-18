Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Malik Agar and the high-level delegation accompanying him, in the presence of Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service Major General Abbas Kamel.

The spokesman for the presidency said President El-Sisi listened to the latest developments pertinent to the crisis in Sudan. Mr. Agar explained the efforts aimed at resolving the crisis, in a manner that preserves the unity and cohesion of the state, in addition to means of cooperation and coordination to deliver humanitarian and relief aid. Mr. Agar lauded Egypt’s sincere and tireless support to maintain the safety and stability of Sudan, in light of the critical juncture the country is going through, including receiving the Sudanese people in their second home, Egypt. He expressed his country's appreciation for the active role Egypt plays in the region and Africa.

President El-Sisi affirmed that Egypt has always been and will continue to be a source of support to Sudan, especially during the critical circumstances it is going through, while taking into account the historical ties between the two peoples and the common strategic interest that unites the two countries. The President affirmed that stopping the fighting and shooting permanently and comprehensively, and engaging in peaceful dialogue that results in achieving the will of the Sudanese people towards security, stability and development, are the priorities towards which efforts must be enhanced to implement. The President also confirmed that Egypt will make every effort to achieve calm, stop bloodshed, and advance the path of peace, as well as Egypt’s full support for the cohesion, unity and territorial integrity of the Sudanese state.