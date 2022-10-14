Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspected construction works to develop a number of roads and axes in Greater Cairo.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the President's tour included inspecting the progress of the development of the Mokattam Corniche and central plateau, as well as the axes leading to the Mokattam plateau, which will help link it to Cairo's neighborhoods and allow smooth transportation. This includes Yasser Rizk Axis, which will link the Nile Corniche, downtown, Salah Salem Road, and Hadarat Axis in the Mokattam plateau, and thus shall ease movement for the residents of south and central Cairo in the areas of Maadi, Helwan and Mokattam to reach the Nile Corniche without having to use to the Ring Road or the highway.

The President also inspected the construction works of the Hasballah Al-Kafrawi Axis and the surrounding axes. The axis links south Cairo to Maadi, passing through the Ring Road and the Al-Shahid Axis, reaching East Cairo and New Cairo. This helps reducing the traffic load on the Ring Road.

The President spoke to the workers in the different sites about the progress of work and emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to develop and raise the capacity of roads and axes across Greater Cairo to facilitate the movement of citizens using those roads and axes and eliminate congestion. This takes place within the framework of the state's plan for the continuous development and modernization of the road network in Greater Cairo.