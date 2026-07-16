Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On July 15, Mr. ONISHI Yohei, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, attended the Egypt National Day Reception, which was held in the Ambassador’s residence of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

  1. Parliamentary Vice-Minister ONISHI congratulated on the National Day of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Ambassador Ragui Eletreby on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, referring to the amicable bilateral relations between Japan and Egypt.
  2. Ambassador Eletreby explained displays of a uniform and a ball of the Egypt National Team, and praised Japan National Team’s valiant effort during the FIFA World Cup 2026, while Parliamentary Vice-Minister ONISHI congratulated on Egypt National Team for the historic achievement of the best 16.
  3. Both had a talk on displays of Egyptian civilization and traditional national food , and reaffirmed the need to further strengthen bilateral relations.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.