The African mining industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by new technologies, sustainability demands, and rising global appetite for critical minerals.

However, a growing skills gap is emerging as one of the sector’s most pressing challenges, threatening its ability to sustain long-term growth.

In response, industry experts will come together for an upcoming webinar hosted by Vuka Group’s Mining Review Africa, aimed at addressing the urgent need to develop a skilled and future-ready workforce across the continent.

Scheduled for 7 May at 14:00 SAST, the session will bring together leaders from academia, consultancy, and training to unpack the root causes of the skills shortage and explore practical solutions for workforce development.

The discussion will cover a range of key issues, including the drivers behind Africa’s mining skills deficit, the role of collaboration between industry, universities, and TVET institutions, and the impact of digitalisation and automation on workforce requirements.

Participants will also examine strategies to develop the next generation of mining professionals, approaches to upskilling the current workforce, and the importance of regional cooperation in building sustainable talent pipelines.

Addressing the ongoing challenge of brain drain will also form a critical part of the conversation.

Confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Paseka Leeuw (https://apo-opa.co/4eS2nSt) , Head of School at Wits School of Mining Engineering.

, Head of School at Wits School of Mining Engineering. Tanya Graham (https://apo-opa.co/4di4A7F) , Managing Director at COMODEX Consultancy.

, Managing Director at COMODEX Consultancy. Hayley Dady (https://apo-opa.co/3OVqRQd), Training and Capability Development Leader at Immersive Technologies.

Stakeholders across the mining value chain are encouraged to attend and engage in what promises to be a timely and solutions-driven discussion.

Register now to secure your place (https://apo-opa.co/4vYP1Kh).