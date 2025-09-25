With just one week to go, African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 is poised to bring together mining stakeholders from across Africa and around the globe to drive the continent’s mineral extraction and beneficiation agenda.

Scheduled for October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town, AMW 2025 offers a dynamic program of high-level panel discussions, technical workshops, exhibition space, a ministerial forum, country spotlights, deal signings and exclusive networking sessions – all designed to connect global investors with opportunities across Africa’s mining value chain.

Under the theme Vision&Strategy – Setting the Stage for Minerals Industrialization, day one will open with keynote addresses from Dr. Oladele Alake, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), and Franklin Edochie, Deputy Director&Head of Metals&Mining at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). Minister Alake will then join a ministerial forum alongside Martin Gama Abucha of South Sudan, Winston Chitando of Zimbabwe, Yusif Sulemana of Ghana, and Moses Engadu, Secretary General of AMSG. Focused on Extraction to Transformation: African Governments Driving Beneficiation and Value Addition, the forum will explore policies and initiatives that are shaping investment flows and local value creation across the continent.

Day one will also feature insights from African investors – including AFC, World Mining Investment, Apeiron Investment Group, Industrial Development Corporation and African Infrastructure Investment Managers – highlighting best practices for advancing investment along Africa’s mining value chain. Leading producers and downstream players, such as Rand Refinery and B2Gold Namibia, will engage with stakeholders, while a fireside chat with Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Egyptian Mining Authority, and technical workshops hosted by Sidley Austin, Oildynamix, AFC and CLC Solution will provide actionable guidance on regulatory and technical developments in the sector.

Day two, under the theme Leadership and Innovation Shaping the Future of Mining, will feature the Women in Leadership in Africa’s Mining Industry panel, showcasing the transformative impact of female leaders. Fireside chats with Ministers Chitando and Alake will provide updates on the state of their respective countries’ mining sectors. Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, will explore Africa’s critical minerals sector and its role in the global energy transition, while Kwaku Nsiah-Asare, CEO of Typhoon, will discuss initiatives to formalize small-scale mining in Ghana. Representatives from Pensana, Isondo Precious Metals, Valterra Platinum, Ivanhoe Mines, First Quantum Minerals, Anglo American and MetSoP will examine opportunities across mineral production and trading.

On day three, country spotlights for Ghana, Nigeria, South Sudan and Zimbabwe will highlight investment opportunities and provide a direct platform for stakeholders to engage with emerging prospects and policy frameworks shaping Africa’s mining future.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.