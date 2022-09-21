Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC – a Nigerian multinational energy company operating in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors – will be coming to Cape Town to attend and participate at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will be taking place from October 18 – 21 at the V&A Waterfront.

Representing Nigeria – a global hydrocarbon heavyweight - and Oando Energy - one of Africa’s leading independent energy companies redefining the continent’s energy mix for secure supply, environmental sustainability, electrification progress and socioeconomic developments – the participation of Tinubu at AEW 2022 will be crucial for shaping serious discussions around the role the continent’s vast energy resources have and will continue to play in providing access to energy to the over 600 million people currently living without across the continent whilst driving industrialization and ensuring energy security at global scale.

A lawyer by profession, and a recipient of multiple awards including Entrepreneur of the Year: West Africa by Ernst&Young; African Business Leader of the Year by Africa Investor; and Global Young Leader by the World Economic Forum, Tinubu is well known for building successful businesses across Africa’s energy value chain. Under his leadership, Oando Energy has transformed into one of Nigeria’s and Africa’s most competitive oil and gas upstream, midstream and downstream market players, driving industry growth through innovative business models and mergers and acquisitions. With interests in 14 licenses spanning exploration, development and production, Oando Energy, under the direction of Tinubu, is transforming the continent’s oil and gas industry.

With the energy transition unleashing significant impacts on the African hydrocarbons industry, Tinubu represents one of the industry executives spearheading industry revolution in pursuit of climate-friendly and sustainable development through the exploitation of the continent’s energy resources to address energy poverty. Tinubu’s over 28 years of experience in the development of the continent’s oil and gas resources has enabled the executive to simplify the successful transformation of Oando from a petroleum marketing company to an integrated energy group, now boasting production capacity of 43,000 barrels of crude oil per day and 57 million barrels of crude export volume to date.

Moreover, with inadequate investment and infrastructure limiting the continent’s gas sector from reaching its full potential, Tinubu is playing an important role in eliminating the operational constraints and inefficiencies regarding products importation and exportation across the Nigerian market through a series of investments in energy storage, retail and distribution. In addition to leading Oando, Tinubu is the Chairman of Axxela, leading Nigeria’s natural gas market growth by fast-tracking the build-up of distribution networks, and a result, heading one of Nigeria’s largest private sector gas distributors.

In this regard, Tinubu is well positioned to shape critical AEW 2022 dialogue around the challenges and opportunities faced across the continent’s entire oil and gas value chain. With both Africa and Nigeria seeking to diversify the energy mix to ensure the exploitation of all energy resources in pursuit of energy security, Tinubu is spearheading various mechanisms aimed at accelerating the penetration of renewable energy solutions including solar and waste to energy whilst ensuring the continent remains a climate champion.

“The Chamber is proud to host an industry veteran like Tinubu as he shapes serious discussions around how Africa can maximize the financing, exploration, production, exploitation and monetization of oil and gas resources whilst also fast-tracking the development of new technologies such as solar and electric vehicles to realize its energy security and economic growth prospects,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Representing Oando Energy, a gold sponsor for AEW 2022, Tinubu will participate in high-level panel discussions and networking forums in which the executive will provide an update of his companies’ activities in boosting the continent’s entire energy value chain as the energy transition gathers pace.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.