The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org/) is inviting nominations for the IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics for the year 1444H (2023).

Focusing on the Development Solutions Achievement category, this cycle of the Prize aims to recognize, reward, and encourage creative projects that successfully solve economic and financial challenges in the IsDB Member Countries.

Individuals and institutions can apply or nominate other individuals and institutions based on a project that has a positive and significant impact on people’s lives and has a substantial impact on economic development based on Islamic principles.

The prize comes with a US$ 100,000 award for the first-place winner, US$ 70,000 for second place, and US$ 30,000 for third place.

The nominated projects should be initiated within the previous seven years and be replicable elsewhere.

The application or nomination is a two-step process that can be initiated by visiting the IsDB Prize Portal website. The first step is the registration of the nominator/applicant, which is open until 11 December 2022. The second step is for the nominator/applicant to upload the nomination form details and any relevant files before 20 December 2022.

For more information about the call for nominations, visit the IsDB Prize Portal and download the brochure to learn more about the procedure.

The prize winner and runners-up will be honored at a ceremony during the 2023 IsDB Group Annual Meetings on a date to be announced in due course.