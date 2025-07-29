Nominations are officially open for the 10th edition of the African Power&Energy Elites: People and Projects – a leading platform recognising Africa’s most impactful energy and water sector leaders, pioneers, and innovations.

Known as The Elites, this annual initiative honours the changemakers transforming lives and systems across the continent – from expanding energy access to reshaping infrastructure through innovation, smart investment, and policy reform.

“The Elites is not an awards-based programme. It’s a respected platform for visibility, credibility, and connection. We’re calling on all stakeholders to help recognise excellence where it’s happening,”

– Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl, Editor-in-Chief, ESI Africa

Submit your nomination by 28 September 2025

Help spotlight the individuals and projects building Africa’s sustainable energy and water future.

Why It Matters

Millions in Africa still lack reliable electricity and clean water. The Elites platform brings attention to the innovators tackling these systemic challenges—from off-grid solar solutions and AI-driven utilities to clean mobility hubs and community-led water projects.

What’s New in 2025/2026

In this landmark 10th edition, categories have been updated to reflect the fast-evolving landscape:

Leadership&Rising Stars

Grid-tied&Off-grid Projects

Smart&Digital Solutions

Clean Mobility&Energy at Mines

Water&Sanitation Innovations

Finance&Investment Models

Open to individuals and organisations across the value chain—executives, technicians, developers, entrepreneurs, utilities, and beyond. Self-nominations are encouraged. Organisations may also sponsor a feature to align their brand with Africa’s top energy and water stories.

How to Nominate

Submit your nomination via this Google Form:

Nominate Now (https://apo-opa.co/4l0nsJS)

Find out more here:

ESI Africa – The Elites 2025/2026 (https://apo-opa.co/4lTuu4D)

All submissions will be reviewed by a trusted Elites Advisory Board, evaluating innovation, relevance, and impact.

Recognition for Selected Elites

Those featured will receive:

Editorial feature in a respected industry magazine (print&digital)

Exposure through ESI Africa, VUKA Group events, and digital campaigns

Professional video interviews with project leads and leaders

Social media promotion reaching thousands across Africa and globally

Deadline: 28 September 2025

Nominate now and help honour those powering Africa’s future.