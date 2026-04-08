Australian mining company Resolute Mining has approved a $516 million Final Investment Decision (FID) for its Doropo Gold Project in the Ivory Coast. The FID advances the project into the construction phase, with first production of 500,000 ounces per annum expected by 2028, strengthening the country and Africa’s position as major gold producers. Similarly, Toubani Resources approved a $216 million FID for the Kobada Gold Project in Mali, enabling the project to enter construction. Designed to produce approximately 162,000 ounces of gold per annum, Kobada supports Mali’s strategy to expand gold output beyond the current 60 tons per annum.

Such approvals signal growing capital inflows into Africa’s mining sector, as developers advance projects toward production to meet rising global mineral demand while the continent seeks investment partners to unlock its estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources.

Rising FIDs Drive New Phase of Growth for African Mining

As more mining projects reach FID stage, Africa’s mining industry is entering a new phase of expansion, with the capital strengthening the continent’s role in global supply chains while driving infrastructure development, job creation and long-term economic growth.

With global demand for critical minerals expected to triple by 2030, FID announcements across Africa are set to accelerate, underpinned by the continent’s 30% share of energy transition metal reserves. The expanding pipeline of FIDs underscores the strong momentum building across the sector.

Rio Tinto approved a $473 million investment decision to extend the life of the Zulti South Project to 2050, strengthening South Africa’s position as a long-term supplier of mineral sands including zircon and ilmenite, which are essential inputs for construction, ceramics and advanced manufacturing industries. Meanwhile, Tharisa approved a $547 million FID for an underground expansion at its Bushveld Complex operations. The project is expected to deliver over 200,000 ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) annually alongside more than two million tons of chrome concentrate, reinforcing the country’s position as the world’s leading supplier of PGMs.

Beyond these projects, a broader pipeline of developments is advancing toward investment decisions across the continent. Major projects including the Manono Lithium Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Gorumbwa Platinum Project in Zimbabwe, the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal and the Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania are progressing toward potential FIDs as investors position themselves to capture rising demand for battery minerals and critical metals.

Investment Momentum Ahead of African Mining Week

This growing pipeline of investment decisions and project developments will be a key focus of the upcoming African Mining Week 2026, taking place October 14–16 in Cape Town. The event will connect investors, project developers and government regulators to explore partnership opportunities and investment prospects across Africa’s mining value chain. Through high-level discussions and project showcases, the conference will examine how rising FIDs are driving production growth, strengthening infrastructure development and advancing Africa’s strategy to transform its mineral wealth into long-term economic value.