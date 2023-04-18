NEMA has received another set of 107 stranded Nigerians from Tripoli, Libya.

The Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed who received the Returnees on arrival disclosed that this flight has brought the total numbers of assisted voluntary Returnees to 690 in 5 flights through Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

The Returnees were brought in aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG which landed at about 1545 hour’s at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

The profile of those brought back shows that 48 adult females including 3 medical cases, 5 female children and 1 infant female were amongst the Returnees.

Also, the profile further indicates that 49 adult males, 3 male children and 1 male infant completed the 107 number of today’s Returnees.

The Director General who was represented by the Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Mr Aziz Afunku further elaborated that in February, 2023 a total of 105 stranded Nigerians were repatriated with additional 281 assisted back to the country in March, 2023.

In April this year, a total of 259 has so far being assisted back into the country.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) with supports of international partners have been assisting distressed Nigerians stranded in Libya back to the since 2017