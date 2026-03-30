Estevão Pale, Mozambique’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, has joined the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition as a speaker. Minister Pale will lead a delegation to the event this September (9-10), strengthening regional cooperation at a time when global demand for LNG is set to rise 54% by 2040. With Mozambique preparing for large-scale LNG production and Angola advancing its gas monetization strategy, AOG 2026 comes at a critical time for coordination, investment and knowledge-sharing between the two countries.

His participation comes as several large-scale LNG projects are gaining traction. Following improved security dynamics on the ground, several projects have resumed operations in 2026, with adjusted project timelines seeing Mozambique’s export capacity rising significantly by the early 2030s. These include the $20 billion TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project, set to begin exports in 2029 with a capacity of 13 million tons per annum (mtpa), and the ExxonMobil-led Rovuma LNG project (18 mtpa), targeting FID in 2026 and a 2030 production start. The Eni-led Coral Norte FLNG project (3.2 mtpa) reached FID in 2025, with production on track for a 2028 start. Eni has been operating the Coral Sul FLNG project since 2022, with the addition of Coral Norte increasing Area 4 production to 7 mtpa. With project timelines extending toward the latter part of the decade, Mozambique is now firmly in the project execution and financing phase, making investment stability, infrastructure development and export strategy key priorities for the government.

Angola’s gas strategy is developing in parallel, creating strong potential for collaboration between the two countries. Operational since 2013, Angola LNG continues to anchor the country’s gas monetization, producing 4.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in February 2026. The facility is set to receive a major feedstock boost following first gas delivery at the Quiluma field in March 2026 - part of the New Gas Consortium-led non-associated gas project. Recent discoveries such as the Gajajeira-01 well at Block 1/14 - Angola’s first dedicated gas discovery - are reinforcing Angola’s long-term gas potential, paving the way for greater LNG exports.

As the country works toward increasing the penetration of gas to 25% of its energy mix in the near-term, Angola’s gas pivot offers vital lessons for Mozambique. As a long-time LNG producer, Angola’s experience in LNG operations, gas monetization and export logistics prove especially valuable, particularly as both countries look to position themselves as reliable LNG suppliers to global markets. AOG 2026 will serve as a launchpad for bilateral collaboration, facilitating greater engagement between Angolan and Mozambique entities.

Collaboration goes beyond projects, with Angola’s regulatory and fiscal experience providing strategic lessons for Mozambique as it looks to sustain investment momentum. Angola’s ability to consistently attract foreign capital and incentivize new players to the market is largely accredited to its multi-year licensing strategy - launched in 2019 with 64 blocks negotiated - as well as supportive policy environment. This includes regulations such as the Gas Master Plan and incremental production decree, launched in 2025 and 2024 respectively. As Mozambique prepares for the next phase of its LNG developments, lessons learnt from Angola’s policy environment could help the country strengthen its competitiveness for foreign capital.

AOG 2026 provides a platform for these types of discussions. Over the years, the event has increasingly become a meeting point not only for Angola’s oil and gas industry, but for regional cooperation across Africa’s energy markets. With Minister Pale leading a delegation to the event, AOG 2026 is expected to play an important role in advancing dialogue around LNG development, gas monetization, investment frameworks and regional cooperation. At a time when African gas is becoming more important to global energy security, closer collaboration between Angola and Mozambique could help position both countries as key players in the global LNG market.