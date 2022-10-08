The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, held on October 7, 2022 in Rabat, talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone, Mr. David Francis.
During these talks, the two parties welcomed the relations between Morocco and Sierra Leone under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.
The two ministers also discussed ways to develop economic relations, especially by promoting investment through the inclusion of the private sector of both countries.
The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on various international issues.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.