The ambassador of Belgium to Lesotho pays a Courtesy Call to the Prime Minister, Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane at the State House on Wednesday.

The Minister of foreign affairs and International Relations, Mr Lejone Mpotjoane said the main purpose of the visit was to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said the two countries are willing to maintain their business-to-business corporation, saying Belgium specialises in renewable energy and Lesotho is blessed with natural resources hence Belgium can help Lesotho to produce its energy.

He stressed that Belgium is willing to help Lesotho to produce pharmaceutical products, saying Lesotho has clean water and indigenous plants due to its high altitude that can produce medicine.

Also speaking, Mr. Paul Jaseen said it is his first time in Lesotho, saying he will be working in the Southern Region for four years.

He mentioned that Belgium is intending to build a big plant in Lesotho to help Lesotho cut and polish diamonds as Belgium is an expert in that sector.

He noted that Lesotho is richly blessed with natural resources and Belgium has the experts in that field hence two countries have to maintain bilateral relations for both countries to win.

Mr. Jaseen also met with His Majesty King Letsie III and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Mr. Lejone Mpotjoane.