Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I (“Kholo Capital”) and Tensai Private Equity (“Tensai”) today announced the provision of R275 million in mezzanine debt funding to support the management buy-out (“MBO”) of Isambane Mining (“Isambane”), a leading mid-tier mining contractor in South Africa.

Isambane delivers comprehensive opencast mining services, including drilling, blasting, loading, hauling, rehabilitation and day-work services to blue-chip mining clients.

Founded in 2005, Isambane has developed into an established and reputable South African contract mining operator. The transaction enables the company’s management team to acquire 100% ownership of the business, strengthening operational control and positioning Isambane for its next phase of growth.

The R275 million mezzanine funding package comprises R200 million provided by Kholo Capital and R75 million provided by Tensai Private Equity.

The management consortium is led by Chairman Banzi Giyose, Chief Executive Officer Johan Venter and Chief Financial Officer Jorrie Jordaan and were advised by Bravura Capital.

Zaheer Cassim, Managing Partner and Founder of Kholo Capital, commented: “We are delighted to support Isambane’s accomplished and highly motivated management team in acquiring full ownership of this exceptional business. This transaction is a strong example of how structured mezzanine debt capital can enable management-led ownership transitions without unnecessary equity dilution, while providing the flexibility required to sustain growth and operational momentum. Isambane has built a high-quality, resilient platform underpinned by long-standing relationships with Tier-1 mining clients, strong cash flow generation, and a scalable operating model. The leadership team’s depth of experience—spanning more than 170 years across operations, engineering, safety and financial management—provides a solid foundation for continued execution and growth. This transaction also aligns ownership with those closest to the business, enhances black ownership and control, and positions Isambane to capitalise on opportunities in the mining services sector. We look forward to partnering with management as a long-term capital provider, supporting their strategic objectives and helping unlock further value in the business.”

Mokgome Mogoba, Managing Partner and Founder of Kholo Capital, added: “Isambane’s portfolio includes multi-year contracts with Tier-1 mining clients, providing strong revenue visibility. Its flexible operating model enables rapid redeployment of fleet and personnel, significantly mitigating contract and asset utilisation risk. Importantly, this transaction enhances black ownership and control in a sector that has historically lacked transformation. Isambane is now a majority black-owned and black-controlled mining services company. This transaction reflects continued investor confidence in South Africa’s mining services sector and highlights the role of structured mezzanine debt in enabling management-led ownership transitions.”

Tensai added, “Tensai is pleased to partner with Kholo Capital on this transaction. Isambane’s established position and resilient operating model make it an attractive investment, and we are proud to support an experienced leadership team while contributing to meaningful transformation within South Africa’s mining sector.”

Soria Hay of Bravura Capital observed: “Bravura is delighted to have assisted the exceptional Isambane management to achieve the 100% Management Buy-Out from the existing shareholders within less than 9 months from our initial engagement. With Isambane being a capital-intensive business, we had to navigate the legal relationships with the various senior lenders carefully to achieve this outcome. All our thanks to the Kholo Capital and Tensai teams for the spirit of cooperation and partnership that was shown along the process. They were meticulous, but helpful to address the invariable niggles that always arise during these types of transactions. We wish Isambane only the best for this new chapter in its life.”

Banzi Giyose, Chairman of Isambane, said: ““This has been a complex and rigorous process, led by highly experienced investment and legal teams, and it has been a pleasure working with parties who consistently demonstrated integrity, transparency and good faith. This collaborative approach was key to achieving a successful outcome. We are sincerely grateful to Kholo Capital and Tensai, for their diligence, as well as to all advisors for their continued support and expertise.

For Isambane, this milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter—one grounded in purpose, operational excellence and sustainable value creation. We remain committed to delivering strong performance while fostering safer work environments and creating meaningful opportunities for local communities.”

Johan Venter, CEO of Isambane, concluded: “This transaction represents a transformational step for Isambane, aligning ownership with a management team deeply committed to the business and its long-term success. It strengthens our foundation for disciplined growth, anchored in our core values of faith, integrity, accountability, resilience, partnership and operational excellence. Kholo Capital brought strong credibility, commercial rigour and execution capability to the process. Their principled, solutions-driven approach and ability to navigate complexity while maintaining momentum were instrumental in achieving this outcome. We enter this next phase with confidence, guided by our values and a shared commitment to building a sustainable, high-performing business.”

Norton Rose Fullbright acted as legal counsel to Kholo Capital and ENS acted as legal counsel for Tensai.

For more information contact:

Zaheer Cassim

Managing Partner

Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I

zaheer@kholocapital.com

Tel: +27-83-786-0845

Mokgome Mogoba

Managing Partner

Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I

mokgome@kholocapital.com

Tel: +27-79-631-5860

Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I

34 Melrose Boulevard

Melrose Arch

2076

South Africa

Tensai contact details:

info@tensai.co.za

Tel: +27 21 276 2040

About Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I:

Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I is a R1.4 billion specialist fund providing flexible mezzanine debt solutions to mid-market businesses across Southern Africa. The fund is designed to bridge the gap between senior debt and equity, enabling companies to access growth and acquisition capital while minimising equity dilution for shareholders.

The fund typically provides investments ranging from R70 million to R205 million to businesses generating a minimum of R25 million in EBITDA per annum. Kholo Capital invests in sectors with high social impact including infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, education, telecommunications, renewable energy, food and services. The investment mandate excludes primary mining, primary agriculture, micro-lending, gambling, ammunition, tobacco, hard liquor and government-related businesses. Larger transactions can be supported through co-investment from limited partners or through syndicated structures.

Kholo Capital provides tailored funding solutions for a variety of transaction types, including growth capital, acquisitions, management buy-outs, leveraged buy-outs, private equity transactions, share buybacks, refinancing of shareholder loans and dividend recapitalisations. The fund also partners with businesses to optimise their capital structures, including refinancing portions of senior bank debt to improve cash flow and create additional headroom for reinvestment and expansion.

Mezzanine debt funding is typically structured as a 4- to 7-year instrument with flexible, bullet repayment profiles, allowing companies to service interest during the term while deferring capital repayment to maturity. This structure supports stronger cash flow management and enables businesses to reinvest in growth initiatives. The fund targets returns more than 17%, combining yield with potential equity upside.

Kholo Capital adopts a disciplined investment approach, with leverage typically capped at 3.5x to 4.0x total debt to EBITDA and up to 80% loan-to-value, ensuring a minimum 20% equity buffer. Investments are made in established, cash-generative businesses, and the fund does not invest in distressed situations or standalone greenfield projects without appropriate guarantees from qualifying operating entities.

Founded in 2020 by Mokgome Mogoba and Zaheer Cassim, Kholo Capital is a specialist alternative investment manager with deep expertise across senior debt, mezzanine debt and private equity. The investment team has more than 100 years of combined experience and has collectively deployed over R50 billion across more than 90 transactions in over 10 African countries. The firm is led by a cohesive and experienced team with a long-standing track record of working together over two decades.

About Tensai:

Tensai Private Equity seeks to invest in businesses that demonstrate a proactive approach to innovation, recognizing the potential for technology to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new avenues for growth.

Website: www.Tensai.co.za