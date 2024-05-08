All schools will re-open on Monday next week, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said the decision has been made in consultation with the Meteorological Department, which has confirmed that the rains will subside in coming days.

Schools were set to reopen on April 29, 2024, but the Ministry of Education postponed following massive flooding across the country.

“All parents are now advised, based on the assessment of weather experts and the government, that it is safe for our children to go back to school.”

The President also said the government will release funds to the National Government Constituency Development Fund for rehabilitation of schools that have been damaged by the floods.

He made the remarks at State House Nairobi during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kajiado Central and Laikipia North constituencies led by MPs Kanchory Memusi (ODM) and Sarah Korere (Jubilee) respectively.

The President also announced that next Friday has been gazetted as a public holiday to remember those who have been affected by the floods.

On the same day, the President said, an extensive tree-planting programme will be launched to conserve and restore the environment and begin to reverse the challenges of climate change.

“On this day, we will plant trees and remind ourselves that the solution to climate change is taking care of our environment,” he said.

The President announced that the plan is to plant 200 million trees on the day and urged each Kenyan to plant at least 50 trees.

On destruction of infrastructure by flooding, President Ruto stated that the government will work with development partners to repair damaged roads.