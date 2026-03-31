The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group (www.IsDB.org) successfully concluded the IsDB Group Day in Nigeria on 30 March 2026, bringing together senior government officials, private sector leaders, financial institutions, chambers of commerce, development partners, and international stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, promote investment, and enhance private sector–led growth in Nigeria.

The high-level event underscored Nigeria’s strategic importance as Africa’s largest economy and highlighted the critical role of private sector engagement in addressing key development challenges, including infrastructure gaps, youth and women unemployment, limited access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the transition toward a more diversified and sustainable economy.

The IsDB Group Day served as a strategic platform to present the Group’s comprehensive range of services and solutions in investment, trade finance, insurance, Islamic finance, and capacity building.

The event facilitated dialogue amongst policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and development partners, fostering meaningful engagement and the exploration of practical business and investment opportunities.

In his keynote address, H.E. Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and coordinating Minister of the Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stated:

"As Nigeria transitions from economic stabilization to a period of robust expansion in 2026, our focus is firmly set on Growth Acceleration and Investment Mobilization. This journey toward a $1 Trillion economy by 2030 requires 'capital with purpose'—investments that bridge the gap between financial stability and tangible social outcomes. Through our strategic partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the implementation of the Country Engagement Framework 2026-2028, we are modernizing our infrastructure, industrializing our agribusiness, and bringing 10 million Nigerians into productive economic activity. By leveraging innovative instruments like Sukuk, we are not just financing projects; we are building a Nigeria that is resilient by design, inclusive by nature, and a premier destination for global investment."

The IsDB Group Head of Delegation underscored: “The CEF marks a new era of strategic synergy, moving beyond isolated interventions to deliver integrated, federal-scale solutions. We are aligning our institutional resources to support Nigeria’s transition toward a diversified, high-growth economy—one where the private sector serves as the fundamental engine of development.”

He further emphasized that through this partnership, the Group remains dedicated to accelerating the delivery of integrated transformative solutions that foster national resilience and competitive industrialization.

One of the main features of the program was a panel discussion on Nigeria’s development priorities and the role of IsDB Group in formulating practical avenues of cooperation and forging strategic partnerships to support Nigeria’s path towards sustainable and inclusive development.

The discussions during the IsDB Group Day were closely aligned with Nigeria’s future development vision, which focuses on building a diversified, inclusive, and resilient economy driven by private sector–led growth. Emphasis was placed on expanding access to finance for

SMEs, strengthening public–private partnerships, advancing renewable energy and green infrastructure, and investing in human capital to unlock opportunities for youth and women.

These priorities reflect Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable development, economic diversification, and deeper regional integration through trade and investment.

A series of bilateral (B2B and B2G) meetings were held amongst representatives of the IsDB Group, business leaders, investors, and financial institutions to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships with the Islamic Development Bank Group. Inspiring success stories implemented in Nigeria in partnership with local entrepreneurs as well as local and international institutions were also presented.

The event also highlighted the activities, services, and initiatives of IsDB Group institutions, including the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), and the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH).

The day concluded with a reaffirmation of the Islamic Development Bank Group's commitment to continued cooperation with the Nigerian government and the country’s private sector to further build strategic partnerships, expand investment opportunities, and enhance the business environment, thereby contributing to the achievement of sustainable development in Nigeria.

Media Contacts:

Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

Email: ICIEC-Communication@isdb.org

International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

Tel: +966 12 646 8337

Fax: +966 12 637 1064

E-mail: ITFC@itfc-idb.org

Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH)

Email: THIQAH@isdb.org

Social Media:

Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

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Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)

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International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

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Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI)​

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About Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group:

Rated AAA by the major rating agencies of the world, the Islamic Development Bank is the pioneering multilateral development bank (MDB) of the Global South that has been working for over 50 years to improve the lives of the people and communities it serves by delivering impact at scale. The Bank brings together 57 Member Countries across four continents, touching the lives of nearly 1 of 4 people worldwide. It is committed to addressing development challenges and promoting collaboration to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by equipping people to drive their own green economic and sustainable social progress, putting planet-friendly infrastructure in place and enabling them to fulfil their potential. Headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, IsDB has 10 regional hubs and a center of excellence. Over the years, the Bank has evolved from a single entity into a group comprising: the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI); the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC); the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD); and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

About the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

Established in 1994, ICIEC seeks to strengthen economic relations and stimulate trade and investment among OIC member countries through the provision of risk mitigation instruments and financial solutions. It remains the world’s only multilateral insurer operating in compliance with Islamic Sharia.

ICIEC currently serves 50 countries and has maintained its "Aa3" insurance credit rating from Moody's for 17 consecutive years – the among credit and political risk insurers. It also received a first-time long-term credit rating of AA- from Standard&Poor's with a stable outlook. The Corporation’s resilience is underpinned by sound underwriting, reinsurance and risk management practices. To date, ICIEC has cumulatively insured over 121 billion USD in trade and investment across key sectors, including energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):

A member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, ICD is a multilateral financial institution with an authorized capital is 4 billion USD, of which 2 billion USD is available for subscription. Its shareholders comprise the Islamic Development Bank, 56 member countries, and five public financial institutions.

Since its inception in 1999, the Corporation has played a pivotal role in fostering inclusive and sustainable growth through Shariah-compliant financing, cross-border investments, and vital infrastructure development. ICD has contributed significantly to enhancing the economic landscape of its member countries.

Website: www.ICD-ps.org

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

A member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, ITFC was established to promote trade among OIC member countries, contributing to their economic development and social well-being. Since commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided over 83 billion USD in trade finance, becoming a leader in delivering tailored trade solutions.

The Corporation’s mission is to serve as a catalyst for trade development, helping member countries access finance and capacity building programs to enhance competitiveness and global market integration.

About the IsDB Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org

About the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH):

THIQAH serves as the private sector interface of the IsDB Group, facilitating engagement and collaboration between the Group entities and businesses in member countries. Its core aim is to build an inclusive, strategic platform for dialogue, cooperation and partnerships focused on high potentials investment opportunities.

By leveraging IsDB Group resources, THIQAH offers support services and confidence to investors while promoting cross-border investment flows withing member countries.

Website (https://www.IDBGBF.org)