South Africa is facing a severe energy crisis with frequent power outages since 2007. As the largest state-owned enterprise and electricity supplier in the country, Eskom schedules power cuts across different regions at different times, leading to rotational load shedding throughout South Africa. In 2023, individuals endured up to 15 hours of daily load shedding, underscoring the urgent need for an energy transition.

To accelerate this transition, the largest energy event in Africa, Solar&Storage Live Africa, is set to take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa from March 18th to 20th. As a provider of solutions for load shedding, Hinen will showcase three specially designed backup solutions for the energy challenges in Africa, utilizing the abundant solar resources in the region to provide stable power support for homes and businesses.

The exhibited products range from 300W to 3000W in power capacity, and feature batteries that are expandable up to 17.5kWh. In addition, Hinen Max series is available in both low-voltage and high-voltage options to cater to a variety of electricity needs. These solutions not only convert solar energy into electricity in real time but also store excess power or harness electricity from the grid during periods of ample supply, ensuring sufficient power during outages and load shedding. With noise levels below 30dB, these products are quiet enough to not disturb sleep, and multiple layers of battery protection ensure safe and reliable power usage. Through the Hinen smart app, users can monitor energy consumption in real-time and easily manage electricity usage.

Hinen cordially invites industry partners and the public to visit our booth, A36, to learn more about our technology. We look forward not only to strengthening relationships with existing partners but also to exploring new cooperation opportunities, jointly promoting sustainable energy development in Africa and beyond.

To demonstrate our commitment to the local market, Hinen has established a branch office in Sandton, Johannesburg. This signifies our dedication to deepening our presence in the African market and providing localized services. We eagerly anticipate meeting you in Johannesburg as we explore a greener, more efficient, and sustainable energy future.

Email:

SAfrica@hinen.com

Phone:

010 449 2306

Address:

Ground floor, Block B, 100 West Street, Sandton, Johannesburg 2196, South Africa

Join Hinen in driving energy innovation forward — not only for Africa but for our shared home, Earth.