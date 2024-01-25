As a leader in the backup energy industry, Hinen (www.Hinen.com) proudly announced that it will display its latest Mini Series Backup System, as well as other backup power systems for homes and small businesses, at a conference held at Solar Power Africa from February 7th to 9th, 2024. These products not only have reliable power output capabilities, but also incorporate advanced intelligent control technology to provide comprehensive power protection.

This year's exhibition at the Cape Town International Convention Center will bring together the most outstanding professionals in the field of renewable energy, promoting discussions on sustainable innovation. Hinen's Mini Series Backup System, with a special offer of ZAR36500/set with Power 3000kw and battery 2x2.5kwh, displays the company's commitment to environmentally friendly energy and will become a highlight of the exhibition.

This is a stylish and practical home energy solution, with Smart Box and 3000W portable power supply at its core. The EPS switching time is only 14 milliseconds, ensuring that the Smart Box can smoothly switch to a 3000W portable power supply in the event of a power outage, continuously supplying power to household appliances. Up to six 2.5kWh battery packs can be configured, with a total energy storage capacity of 17.5kWh. In addition, it also has 1.6 hours of bidirectional fast charging, making it convenient for daily use.

The Mini Series, designed with optimal performance and easy installation as its core, highlights Hinen's goal of leading the African market towards reliable and multifunctional energy storage solutions. Exhibiting electricians and consumers can look forward to a product demonstration that combines fashion and convenience, providing stable energy security.

Hinen Africa representative Billy Li, said, "Our participation in the Africa Solar Conference is key to our sustainable energy mission. We are seizing this opportunity to provide competitive and innovative home energy storage systems to the South African market, as well as detailed installation guidance and training. We look forward to establishing new partnerships and strengthening existing connections to further promote local development and a greener future."