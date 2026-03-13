As exploration momentum builds across West Africa’s (Mauritania-Senegal-Gambia-Bissau-Conakry) MSGBC basin, Guinea-Conakry is seeking to position itself as the region’s next frontier for oil and gas development while accelerating investment in large-scale power infrastructure. At the upcoming Invest in African Energy Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris, Aboubacar Camara, Minister of Health, Sanitation, Energy, Hydraulics and Hydrocarbons of Guinea-Conakry, will outline the country’s strategy to unlock upstream potential and expand electricity generation to support industrial growth.

Guinea’s hydrocarbon sector remains largely underexplored compared to its regional neighbors. To stimulate exploration activity, the government has been preparing a licensing round covering 22 onshore and offshore blocks designed to attract international operators. As of late 2025, authorities were finalizing the technical framework and fiscal terms while expanding access to geological data through a National Seismic Data Visualization Center, developed in partnership with SLB and TGS. The data platform is expected to provide prospective investors with improved visibility into Guinea’s offshore basins ahead of the planned bid round.

While Guinea has historically seen limited drilling activity, interest in the country’s offshore margin has grown in recent years as major discoveries in neighboring Senegal and Mauritania have reshaped perceptions of the MSGBC basin’s resource potential.

Alongside upstream ambitions, Guinea is advancing a series of large-scale power projects aimed at addressing electricity shortages and supporting its expanding mining sector. Hydropower remains the backbone of the country’s electricity system, with major projects developed along the Konkouré River significantly increasing generation capacity in recent years.

The 450 MW Souapiti Hydropower Plant and the earlier 240 MW Kaleta facility have significantly expanded national generation capacity in recent years, strengthening grid reliability while providing power to mining operations and urban centers. Additional large-scale projects are progressing across the pipeline, including the 300 MW Amaria hydropower project and the 294 MW Koukoutamba hydropower plant, which is being developed under the Senegal River Basin Development Authority to supply electricity across several West African countries.

Beyond hydropower, authorities are exploring opportunities to diversify the country’s energy mix through gas and renewable energy investments. One proposal involves the development of an LNG terminal at the Port of Kamsar to support both import and export operations while supplying a planned gas-fired power facility capable of generating up to 1,900 MW of electricity.

Solar energy is also gaining momentum as part of Guinea’s long-term strategy to strengthen grid reliability and reduce seasonal dependence on hydropower. Government plans call for the addition of up to 500 MW of solar generation capacity in the coming years, opening new opportunities for independent power producers and infrastructure investors.

At the same time, regional transmission initiatives are expanding Guinea’s integration within the West African Power Pool. Financing approved in 2025 for the Guinea–Mali electricity interconnection project aims to improve electricity supply in eastern Guinea while enabling cross-border power trade and strengthening regional grid stability.

The IAE 2026 Forum offers Guinea-Conakry an opportunity to present its evolving energy strategy to international investors. By highlighting frontier exploration acreage alongside major power infrastructure developments, the government aims to attract the partnerships needed to accelerate the next phase of the country’s energy sector development.

IAE 2026 (http://apo-opa.co/4urkt3f) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com