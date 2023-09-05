During the visit, Mr Forssell will take part in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Volvo Buses and local bus manufacturer MCV on the production of Swedish electric buses in Egypt. Mr Forssell will also meet with Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir Saleh, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr Mohamed Shaker and Swedish business representatives with presence in the country.

“Sweden and Egypt’s trade relations go back a long way, and Swedish exports to Egypt have increased in recent years. I look forward to continuing the discussions with my fellow ministers, meeting with Swedish companies and following up on the business forum we launched in March,” says Mr Forssell.

On 4–5 September, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell is visiting Cairo for meetings with the Egyptian Government and Swedish and Egyptian companies. Egypt is Sweden’s second-largest export market on the African continent, and the aim of the trip is to further trade between the countries.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.