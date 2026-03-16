Europe is facing renewed gas supply pressure. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing EU efforts to reduce reliance on Russian gas have exposed vulnerabilities in global LNG markets, driving up spot prices. In this context, Africa’s growing LNG export capacity – particularly via floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) technology – offers a timely, cost-efficient solution to bridge supply gaps, deliver volumes quickly, and attract international investment. The Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum, taking place in Paris next month, provides investors direct access to projects, operators and policymakers – making it the premier platform for engaging with Africa’s LNG sector.

FLNG integrates liquefaction facilities on mobile offshore vessels, bypassing the need for large onshore infrastructure and long construction timelines. These modular assets can be deployed rapidly, cutting years off project schedules and reducing upfront capital intensity compared with conventional LNG plants. Africa’s offshore gas basins – abundant but historically underdeveloped – are ideal candidates for FLNG deployment, allowing producers to deliver export volumes to global buyers at pace with demand.

The Republic of Congo offers a compelling case study. Operated by Italian energy major Eni, the Congo LNG project has leveraged sequential FLNG units to build export capacity quickly. The first unit, Tango FLNG, began operations in late 2023, followed by Nguya FLNG in late 2025, bringing total liquefaction capacity to roughly 3 million tons per year, or about 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Phase 2 exports from Nguya began in early 2026 ahead of schedule, highlighting the speed and flexibility FLNG offers compared with traditional onshore facilities. Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, has been confirmed to speak at IAE 2026 and is expected to showcase the country’s rapidly expanding LNG capabilities.

Beyond Congo, other African FLNG initiatives are gaining momentum. Mozambique’s Coral South FLNG has shipped over 100 LNG cargoes to European markets since 2022. Its follow-on project, Coral North, backed by major international financing, is expected to nearly double Mozambique’s offshore LNG capacity in the coming years.

For investors and policymakers, FLNG’s appeal extends beyond speed. Floating infrastructure minimizes onshore footprint, lowers permitting risk, simplifies logistics in deepwater settings, and allows phased capacity growth tied to field development. This reduces project risk, improves economics and aligns capacity expansions with offtake agreements.

The IAE 2026 Forum enables stakeholders to access active projects, negotiate partnerships and commit capital to development-ready LNG supply chains. As Europe seeks to diversify its gas import portfolio in response to geopolitical risk, Africa’s FLNG capacity represents both a strategic energy solution and a compelling investment frontier for 2026 and beyond.

IAE 2026 (https://apo-opa.co/4rzl8gj) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com