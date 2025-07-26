The annual Eritrean community festival in the Scandinavian countries—Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland—commenced yesterday in Stockholm with patriotic zeal. The festival, which is being attended by a number of nationals from various European countries, America, and elsewhere, was officially opened by Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s non-resident Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries.

Mr. Alem Teklegergis, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, said that Eritrean festivals, beyond being public gatherings, make a significant contribution in strengthening unity and attachment to the homeland, as well as in nurturing nationalism and noble societal values.

Indicating that the Eritrean festival in the Scandinavian countries plays a vital role in preserving national values, Mr. Alem added that the successful implementation of the festivals attests to the strong and committed participation of nationals and the effective organization of the community.

The festival, which will continue until 27 July, features seminars, a photo exhibition depicting national development programs and the activities of the Eritrean community in the Scandinavian countries, children’s and youth programs, exhibitions by villages representing Eritrean ethnic groups and national organizations, as well as cultural and artistic performances by a cultural troupe from Eritrea.