Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Kenya, conducted a public seminar for nationals residing in Nairobi and its environs on 4 April.

At the seminar, Ambassador Beyene gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional and global developments. He also called on the nationals to consolidate their unity and organization with a view to emerging victorious against challenges they may encounter.

Urging the nationals to fulfil their national obligations through organizing themselves in community and national associations, Ambassador Beyene called for a proper understanding of their rights and obligations and for taking advantage of the opportunities in their country.

Mr. Dawit Hagos, chairman of the Eritrean community in Kenya, said that strengthening and developing the Eritrean community and participation in national affairs is a timely responsibility of the nationals.

The participants, on their part, expressed conviction to strengthen the Eritrean community in Kenya and called for the organization of similar seminars.