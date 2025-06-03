Brig. Gen. Eyob Fesehaye (Halibai), Commander of the Western Command of the Eritrean Defense Forces, conducted a seminar on 29 May for Government workers and members of the Defense Forces in the Akordet sub-zone. The seminar was organized by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Gash Barka Region.

Brig. Gen. Eyob gave an extensive briefing on the political and armed struggle of the Eritrean people for independence, the conspiracies and hostilities perpetrated against the Eritrean people, the heavy sacrifice paid, and the noble values nurtured throughout the process.

He also called on the youth to enhance their awareness, equip themselves with education and skills, and take advantage of the opportunities being provided.

The participants, emphasizing the importance of the seminar, called for similar sessions to be organized for members of the Defense Forces and the youth.