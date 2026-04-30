International Workers’ Day, 1 May, was celebrated at the compound of the Plastic Factory in Dubarwa at the Southern Region level on 28 April under the theme “Workers’ Organization: Motivator for Development.”

At the event, in which workers from various institutions took part, Mr. Tekeste Mihreteab, head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in the Southern Region, said that the day is being observed at a time when the world is facing increasing instability, and serves as a reminder to strengthen struggle and resilience.

Mr. Tekeste went on to say that, over the past year, the Southern Region has conducted organization and reorganization activities in 21 institutions, as well as training programs on health, administration and leadership, and financial and material management in the sub-zones of Dekemhare and Mendefera.

Noting that the history of Eritrean workers is the cornerstone of the country’s political ideology, Ms. Amete Neguse, secretary of the PFDJ in the region, called on the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers to strive to enhance the organizational capacity and productivity of workers.

At the event, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, the National Union of Eritrean Women, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, and Teachers’ Association in the region delivered messages of solidarity.

Similarly, International Workers’ Day was enthusiastically commemorated in Keren at the Anseba Region level on 28 April under the theme “Workers’ Organization: Motivator for Development,” featuring various programs depicting the day.

Noting the efforts Eritrean workers are exerting to ensure their rights and fulfill their national obligations through enhanced unity and awareness, Mr. Atobrhan Gebrat, head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in the region, said that the confederation’s organization in 2025 registered an 18% increase.

Mr. Tsehaye Hagos, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the region, said that, as indicated in Eritrea’s Labor Proclamation No. 118/2001, organizing workers has significant importance beyond ensuring rights and obligations, including strengthening professional capacity, awareness, and productivity.

Mr. Mulu’e Tesfamariam, head of Political Affairs of the PFDJ in the region, and Col. Kibrom Nirayo, Director General of Social Services, on their part, called on workers to strengthen their organizational capacity and productivity, as well as their participation in national affairs.

International Workers’ Day is being observed for the 35th time at the national level and for the 136th time at the international level.