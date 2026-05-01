International Workers Day, 1 May, has been observed for the 35th time at the national level and for the 136th time at the international level.

The commemorative event, conducted at the premises of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers under the theme “Workers’ Organization: Motivator for Development,” was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, as well as invited guests.

Mr. Kibreab Kidane, Deputy Secretary General of the confederation, said that the May Day commemoration serves as a reminder of the value of work, the industriousness of workers, as well as their struggle for equality and a conducive working environment.

Noting that the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers has been making modest contributions in organizing workers, empowering women, recruiting young workers, as well as organizing educational, vocational and technical training programs, Mr. Kibreab said that the confederation, as part of its objective to expand its activities, is working to establish training centers in all the regions of the country.

Presenting a statement on behalf of the employers’ federation, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet said that May Day is an occasion for commemorating and commending the overall contribution of workers, as well as for envisaging future programs. He also underlined that without committed and educated workers, no vision could be realized, and called for the inclusive efforts of workers.

Mr. Woldeyesus Elisa, Director General of Labor at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, on his part, said that this year’s May Day is being observed by celebrating the achievements registered in creating a conducive working atmosphere, ensuring labor rights and the human values of workers, as well as enhancing the productivity and innovation of workers.

The event featured cultural and artistic programs depicting the day.