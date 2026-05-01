African Vaccination Week has been observed at the national level in Asmara on 30 April under the theme “Let Parents and the Community Work in Collaboration for Ensuring the Health of Our Children.”

Mr. Amauel Girmatsion, head of communication and training at the Ministry of Health, said that the objective of the commemoration of African Vaccination Week is to review the vaccinations introduced to control the prevalence of diseases among children and mothers, in line with current information and the guidelines introduced, and to ensure their continuity.

Indicating that in Eritrea 14 types of vaccinations are being regularly administered, Mr. Tedros Yihdego, coordinator of the National Vaccination Program, said that the pre-independence child death rate was 150 per 1,000, and that since vaccination coverage reached 98%, the death rate has declined to 35%.

Dr. Tsigereda Mehari, pediatrician, gave an extensive briefing on the policy, administration and use of vaccinations, as well as on the importance of hepatitis B and cervical cancer vaccinations.

At the event, awards were presented to winners of the general knowledge competition.

African Vaccination Week 2026 was observed from 24 to 30 April.