All eyes will be on the Red Carpet as the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) (https://AFRIMA.org) rolls out one of its most glamorous moments, with top media and fashion personalities set to lead the show.

The Red Carpet is expected to start at 3:30 PM (WAT) on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria, and will end by 6:30 pm, shortly before the main AFRIMA Awards Ceremony begins by 7 PM (WAT).

Famous Nigerian influencer, actor, director, film producer and television personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, popularly known as Eni, will join Kenyan actress, Claudia Naisabwa, as hosts of the AFRIMA Red Carpet. Stylish, confident and media-savvy, the duo are expected to bring charm, excitement and pan-African energy as they welcome Africa’s biggest music stars and celebrities to the awards night.

The fashion spotlight will shine even brighter with respected style voice Tosyn of Style Infidel stepping in as fashion police. Known for his keen eye and bold commentary, Tosyn will break down the best looks, daring outfits and headline-making fashion moments from the red carpet.

Joining him is Ariane Celeste Moua. From elegant gowns to statement suits, Ariane will deliver sharp, entertaining reviews of what the stars are wearing as they make their grand entrance.

Speaking on the exciting Red Carpet line-up, Victoria Nkong, AFRIMA Associate Producer, said the selection reflects AFRIMA’s vision of blending music, fashion and African excellence on one global stage.

“The AFRIMA red carpet has grown into a major entertainment moment. It is where music meets fashion and culture. With Eni, Claudia, Tosyn and Ariane, guests, artists, attendees and even millions of viewers watching the show across the world should expect colour, class and unforgettable moments,” Nkong said.

She noted that beyond the awards, the red carpet gives African artistes and designers the chance to express creativity, confidence and identity before a global audience.

Africa’s biggest music celebration is scheduled to run from January 7 to 11, 2026. The week-long festival officially kicked off on Wednesday with a special Welcome Soiree for nominees and invited guests, hosted by the British High Commission in Nigeria.

Activities continue on Thursday, January 8, with the Africa Music Business Summit, where key players discussed the business and future of African music. On Friday, January 9, the spotlight moves to the AFRIMA Music Village at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, where more than 25 top African artistes and DJs thrill fans with live performances.

The award will reach its peak on Sunday, January 11, with the Main Awards Ceremony. The event will be transmitted live to viewers in over 84 countries across the world.