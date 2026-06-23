Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Social Solidarity Dr. Maya Morsy.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the President followed up on the latest developments regarding the governance and modernization of Egypt’s social support and social protection system. The Minister of Social Solidarity highlighted the ministry’s work on preparing a National Social Protection Framework, aimed at creating an integrated framework that reflects the Egyptian state's efforts and contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She further noted that Egypt’s social protection system seeks, through the social protection system, to activate mechanisms that provide security for the most vulnerable groups and help families escape multidimensional poverty. The ministry also encourages investment through spending on social protection programs and is implementing a strategic financial system program for economic empowerment in partnership with government agencies, the private sector, and civil society.

In this context, President El-Sisi emphasized the need for continuous development of support mechanisms to achieve a better balance between social justice and economic sustainability, while fully preserving the rights of the most vulnerable citizens. The President directed the necessity of establishing a unified social protection program, through which "necessary protection" is provided to the targeted and eligible segments of citizens.

President El-Sisi also gave directives to continue monitoring the implementation of the Takaful and Karama program, which benefits 4.7 million families, and to prepare an annual report measuring the program’s social, economic, and developmental impact. The President further stressed strengthening the economic empowerment of beneficiary families and improving the efficiency of state social spending.

The meeting also reviewed the Ministry of Social Solidarity’s efforts to develop the early childhood care system and nurseries, an issue that the state increasingly considers a strategic priority, viewing investment in children aged 0 to 4 years as a national necessity.

In this regard, Minister Maya Morsy stated that the government’s focus on early childhood care and nurseries is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at increasing nursery capacity and improving the quality of educational and pedagogical services provided during this stage, in line with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.

She noted the ongoing efforts, including cooperation with the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities to increase the number of nurseries in new urban communities,upgrading the efficiency of existing nurseries, facilitating nursery licensing procedures, and establishing a database to identify areas where additional nurseries are needed. The ministry is also working to improve the qualifications of personnel employed in the nursery sector. She pointed out that a comprehensive national survey is currently underway to identify geographic areas requiring more nurseries.

In this context, President El-Sisi directed to improve the quality of services provided to children, facilitate their operation, increase child enrollment rates in nurseries, and map out an integrated development layout for the nursery sector in Egypt to develop family-supportive policies. The President also instructed the establishment of centers providing psychological and social counseling and support for children in accordance with international standards, and emphasized the need to expand the establishment of elderly care homes.

The Minister of Social Solidarity also reviewed measures related to the governance and development of the alternative foster family system for children. She noted that the ministry is expanding foster-family care in a manner that serves the best interests of children deprived of family care. She also highlighted the launch of an internal electronic system linking the higher committee for alternative foster families with local committees at the Social Solidarity Directorates across the country.

In this regard, President El-Sisi underscored the importance of providing all aspects of care within foster families to ensure children’s social and psychological stability. The President directed that specialists must conduct regular follow-ups with fostered children to ensure their well-being within these families.