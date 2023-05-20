DevGate a leading provider of IT solutions, has announced its participation in the upcoming GITEX AFRICA 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/).The event, which is scheduled to take place on 31 May 2023 at Merrakech, will feature some of the biggest names in the tech industry.

At the event, DevGate will showcase its latest products and services, including Software Development Services, Staff Augmentation, and DaftarPro (ERP solution). These cutting-edge solutions are designed to help businesses improve their operations, increase productivity, and reduce costs.

"We are thrilled to be participating in GITEX AFRICA," said Aqib Zulfiqar, Founder& CEO of DevGate. "This event provides us with an excellent opportunity to connect with other professionals in the industry and showcase our latest innovations. We look forward to sharing our expertise and collaborating with others to drive innovation forward."

"We are excited to share our knowledge and experience with others in the industry," said Qazi Abu Bakar, CTO of DevGate. "

The GITEX AFRICA, is expected to draw a large and diverse crowd of professionals from across the tech industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, learn about the latest trends and technologies, and gain insights into how to improve their businesses.

For more information about DevGate and its participation in GITEX AFRICA, please contact Faizan Jalil, CSO of DevGate at +92-3365877773 or faizan.jalil@devgate.ca

About DevGate:

DevGate is a leading provider of IT solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, the company is committed to helping businesses improve their operations, increase productivity, and reduce costs.