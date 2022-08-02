Crypsense Digital Group ( www.Crypsense.io ), a Kenyan based Digital Assets Capacity Building&Management Platform is among the first African based Web 3 startups to qualify for the Draper VeChain Web 3 Accelerator Program. A 12 Week Accelerator Program delivered globally to high-growth blockchain companies.

(https://bit.ly/3zMpmJP).

The team pitched together with some of top 15 globally fastest growing Web 3 startups in Crypto, DeFi, NFTs, Metaverse&GameFi to a panel of expert judges from the Web 3 industry from VeChain, Draper University&Cream and was qualified for the program.

Draper University (https://bit.ly/3QbUQyj) a leading pre-accelerator and Incubator in Silicon Valley that fosters growth of high potential technology startups was founded by Timothy Cook Draper, a top tier venture capital investor in the technology space that counts some of the top technology companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, Coinbase, Skype, Baidu and many more among his most prominent investments. To date Draper University has graduated > 1000 start up founders and raised >350M$ in early stage funding.

VeChain ( www.vechain.org ) is a top tier Layer1 blockchain that offers global enterprise solutions and derives its value from activities by members within the ecosystem solving real world economic problems.

The collaborative program offers necessary support for startups in blockchain and web 3 to get all the industry mentorship and support necessary to scale their impactful solutions globally.

“This is an amazing opportunity to accelerate Web3 adoption in Africa through the program and partnerships. We have so much untapped talent and potential within our continent in blockchain and Web3. I am excited for Africa and I can’t wait to see where this opportunity takes us,” Alice Anangi, Co-founder&CEO, Crypsense Digital Group

“We understand the potential that blockchain has in solving some of the challenges that are facing Africa and we believe that we can use our disruptive nature as a continent to create value for ourselves through the adoption of the technology,” Added Alice Anangi, Co-founder&CEO, Crypsense Digital Group

Crypsense Digital Group is the first and fastest growing Digital Assets Capacity Building and management Platform in Africa that offers an end to end solution for institutional adoption of blockchain and digital assets in Africa.

The main pillars of the organization are capacity building, asset management and custodial solutions, asset financing and an accelerator launchpad to support blockchain and crypto startups in Africa. The capacity building platform offers a Learn to Earn (L2E) and Play to Earn (P2E) Learning Management System for Blockchain and

Cryptocurrency education that is interactive, easy to understand and makes the learning process fun and rewarding at the same time.

Crypsense Digital Group is a brainchild of The Africa Blockchain Center, one of the startups at Adanian Labs - a venture studio that aims to establish, nurture, and scale 300 impact-driven tech startups across Africa - . The Africa Blockchain Center intends to demystify blockchain technology and establish platforms where businesses may learn, conduct R&D, launch blockchain solutions, and use blockchain as a service for a variety of applications across industries and sectors.

The CEO of Adanian Labs John Kamara said “We are extremely proud to see such progress with our startups. We pride ourselves in providing the right environment, tools and resources to support startups and help them build scalable solutions. Crypsense Digital Group is very timely as Africa is exploring the potential for smart technologies in support of its 4IR efforts.”

About Adanian Labs:

Adanian Labs is a venture building studio with a mission to build, incubate and launch impact-driven technology companies and entrepreneurs working to solve some of Africa’s most pertinent challenges.

Adanian Labs uses smart technologies (AI and Blockchain) as building blocks to create solutions that are impact-focused, commercially viable and scalable across Africa and other parts of the world.

Adanian Labs has invested in 35 startups including in AgriTech, HealthTech, WomenTech, FinTech, BeautyTeach, AdTech, SmeTech and other industries; and has launched 2 centers of excellence - AI Center of Excellence Africa (AICE Africa) and The Africa Block-Chain Center (TheABC) to build AI and Blockchain capacity on the continent.

Adanian Labs is headquartered in Nairobi Kenya, with a presence in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland and the United Kingdom.

About Africa Blockchain Center:

The Africa Blockchain Center (ABC) was established in September 2021 with the goal of propelling Africa into the adoption of 4IR (fourth industrial revolution) technologies by developing blockchain programming skills and catalyzing industry readiness, as well as providing solutions to businesses interested in exploring the technology and incubating blockchain startups.

The Africa Blockchain Center (The ABC) champions distributed ledger technology solutions, builds capacity and aims to demystify blockchain in Africa, while creating an ethical digital economy that tackles Africa’s social, financial, and economic challenges.

The Center is built on three models; (a) DLT Knowledge Sharing&Capacity Building, (b) DLT Research&Development that creates opportunities for adoption and utilization of DLT across Africa and beyond; and (c) Provision of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) to key sectors in Africa and beyond.