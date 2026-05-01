On May 1, commencing at 10:40 a.m. local time (6:40 p.m. on same day, Japan time) for 30 minutes, Mr. MOTEGI Toshimitsu paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves LOURENÇO, President of Angola.

1. At the outset, President Lourenço expressed his welcome for Minister MOTEGI’s visit and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Angolan people for Japan's cooperation in infrastructure and various other fields through the TICAD process. He also stated his desire to further develop bilateral relations, especially in the economic field.

2. In response, Minister MOTEGI expressed his condolences for the recent flood damage in Angola, and thanked President Lourenço for his contribution as co-chair at TICAD 9 last year. He stated that this year marks the 10th anniversary of Japan's advocacy for a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" in Africa and the 50th anniversary of Japan-Angola diplomatic relations, and expressed his desire to cooperate in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law and further developing bilateral relations, taking this visit as an opportunity.

3. Next, Minister MOTEGI, while referring to Japan's assistance in areas such as landmine clearance, health, and infrastructure, stated his desire to expand economic relations in the fields of critical minerals and energy, which Angola is rich in. Both sides concurred in encouraging Japanese companies to participate in the trading of Angolan crude oil. In addition, they also concurred in further promoting cooperation in private sector and strengthen economic ties, bearing in mind the investment agreement that came into effect two years ago.