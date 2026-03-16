Angolan service provider Copia Group of Companies has joined the 2026 edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition as a Platinum Sponsor. The company’s participation at the event – Angola’s premier oil and gas forum – signals a broader commitment to developing the national hydrocarbon value chain as leading operators scale production. By joining AOG 2026, Copia Group strengthens its visibility within Angola’s evolving energy ecosystem while supporting exploration, development and infrastructure growth across the sector.

As Angola intensifies efforts to sustain crude production above one million barrels per day while accelerating new exploration campaigns and redevelopment programs, demand for high-quality infrastructure, fabrication, logistics and technical services is expanding. From deepwater developments and shallow water revitalization projects to non-associated gas monetization and refining enhancements, the country’s hydrocarbon value chain is entering a capital-intensive phase requiring experienced local and regional service providers capable of delivering at scale.

Within this context, Copia Group has positioned itself as a multidisciplinary provider supporting oil, gas and industrial operations. With capabilities spanning engineering services, construction support, project management and technical solutions, the company facilitates collaboration between operators, contractors and project stakeholders. Its Platinum Sponsorship at AOG 2026 reinforces this positioning at a time when Angola’s project pipeline is expanding across upstream and downstream segments.

In a 2025 interview with Energy Capital&Power, Adilson Mangueira Nelumba, Copia Group’s Chairman, and Grildo José Francisco, the company’s Project Director for Oil, Gas&Biofuels, highlighted that the company has “established itself as a strategic partner in Angola’s energy transformation, thanks to a solid combination of international partnerships, multidisciplinary technical expertise and a commitment to sustainable and local development.”

Beyond oil and gas services, Copia Group is playing a central role in expanding Angola’s hydropower portfolio. The company is leading the consortium developing the Caculo Cabaça Hydroelectric Project, set to produce 2,172 MW once completed. The first turbine is scheduled to operate in October 2026, with subsequent phases coming online through the end of 2028. As the project nears operation, Copia Group’s participation at AOG 2026 is expected to open new avenues for international collaboration, supporting accelerated project development.

Copia’s Platinum-level involvement underscores the importance of strong service sector collaboration in achieving Angola’s production and infrastructure targets. As the country aligns upstream expansion with downstream and midstream development, companies delivering engineering and construction solutions will remain critical to translating policy ambition into operational reality.